IIM Kozhikode Completes 28 Years, Celebrates Foundation Day Event!

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) recently completed 28 years since it was founded in 1996. The institute also celebrated its 29th foundation day on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

IIMK was the fifth IIM to be set up by the government. Earlier this month, the IIMK achieved the third rank in the management category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).



As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, Mr. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., addressed the gathering in the presence of the IIM Kozhikode community.

In his welcome address, Prof. Shubashis Dey, Dean (Faculty and Administration), encouraged the IIMK community members to continue their ‘collective pursuit of excellence’ to augment the institute’s remarkable growth over the years. He also took the opportunity to elaborate on how IIMK, with its strong foundations, is uniquely placed among the business schools to bring together academia and industry to jointly think about an alternative management paradigm and set an example for others to follow.

IIMK Director's Address On Foundation Day



Director of IIM Kozhikode, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, congratulated the members in his address and said, “As we celebrate the 29th Foundation Day of IIM Kozhikode, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to being a foundation of excellence, where innovation and inclusivity come together to shape the leaders of tomorrow. This day symbolises our journey towards globalising Indian thought, ensuring that our rich heritage and values resonate on the world stage."



"At the same time, we are equally focused on driving a 'Return on India' (ROI) by nurturing talent that will contribute meaningfully to India's socio-economic transformation. Our foundation stands strong, with the vision to elevate IIM Kozhikode as a global benchmark in management education," he added.