IIM Kashipur Launches One-Year PG Programme In Hospital Management For Doctors, Healthcare Professionals

IIM Kashipur (File image) |

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur in collaboration with Max Health Care has introduced a first-of-its-kind postgraduate executive programme in hospital management for doctors and healthcare professionals. The new programme will cater to the increasing requirement for skilled operations managers in hospitals.

The one-year programme offers “a comprehensive blend of theoretical concepts, practical case studies, and industry exposure, providing participants with a deep understanding of the healthcare industry,” according to the institute. Classes for the one-year executive PG programme will be taken by faculty from both IIM Kashipur and Max Health Care. Upon completion of the course, learners will be given the status of IIM Executive Alumni.

Topics that candidates will learn include:

Healthcare economics

Financial management in healthcare

Sales and marketing strategy in healthcare organization behaviour and human resource management

Operation management and process analysis supply chain management

Emerging technologies in healthcare

Medico-legal and strategic management

The course in hospital management is developed to provide specialized knowledge required to excel in the dynamic realm of hospital management. “Between September 2023 and January 2024, IIM Kashipur and Max Hospital conducted a four-month-long Leadership Development Program where 75 senior professionals honed their skills and learned leadership skills,” said the institute.

Ten practicing doctors and 15 healthcare professionals with over a decade of experience have enrolled in the first batch of the programme.