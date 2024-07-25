IIM Guwahati To Start Courses From Next Academic Year

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | PTI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Guwahati will commence courses from next academic year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday after meeting education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"It gives me great pleasure to share that Hon'ble Minister has consented to our request of IIM-Guwahati commencing courses from the next academic year. We also discussed in detail on Govt of India's support for Assam under PM-USHA, a central scheme to finance state institutions. "The Minister was kind enough to positively consider measures to strengthen capacity of our Teacher Training Institute. We also had a detailed discussion on means to augment technical education in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa met with Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp at New Delhi.



They discussed a wide range of issues for the development of educational infrastructure in the State including

✅️Starting academic sessions of IIM Guwahati from next year… pic.twitter.com/rhZV5v0bUt — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 24, 2024

The education minister said he held fruitful discussions with the Assam chief minister on transforming the research, innovation, higher and school education landscape in Assam as well as connecting the talented youth of Assam with more opportunities of education, skilling and employment.

"NEP (National Education Policy) remains a guiding principle in making our teaching and learning landscape more vibrant. Education Ministry will leave no stone unturned in strengthening capacities of academic institutions and teachers, enabling equitable access to 21st century quality education and fulfilling educational priorities of Assam. "With education as the mother-ship and #Purvodaya as the compass, PM Shri @narendramodi's govt remains committed to realise aspirations, empower people and transform Assam into a growth engine of Viksit Bharat," Pradhan said in a post on X.