IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Common Admission Test has been notified | Image Credit: Hindustan Times

About IIM CAT Admit Card 2022:

IIM has announced the Examination Date for Common Admission Test (CAT); it is scheduled on 27/November/2022 as per the recent notification.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 27-November-2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – IIM CAT, 2022

No of vacancy – As per Rules

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online Examination

Details of IIM CAT Admit Card 2022:

Common Admission Test is for the Admission in Topmost Management college of country which is authorized by Indian Institute of Management. Online Application procedure was completed in September, 2022 itself. So now the IIM has notified about the Exam Date & Admit Card for the CAT, 2022. Candidate are required to provide their valid credentials for downloading their CAT Admit Card, 2022

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website iimcat.ac.in

Instructions for Downloading the IIM CAT Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download their IIM CAT Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their IIM CAT Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, here candidates need to provide their following details-:

User Id

Password

Have to click on the ‘Login’ Icon

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their IIM CAT Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the CAT iimcat.ac.in