IIM CAT 2023 Answer key Slot Wise To Be Released Shortly, Check Here

CAT 2023 answer key will be released on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in.

Megha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will soon soon release the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 26 this year, and the preliminary answer key is expected to be released soon.

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2023, with 2.88 lakh (88%) taking the exam. In CAT 2023, there were a total of 66 questions (VARC: 24, DILR: 20, and QA: 22). IIM Lucknow will accept objections from candidates after releasing the provisional CAT key. Their feedback will be reviewed, and if found to be valid, changes will be implemented.

After issuing the provisional key of CAT, IIM Lucknow will invite objections from candidates. Their feedback will be reviewed and if found valid, changes will be made in the final answer key.

How to download CAT 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your login details

your CAT 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for the future reference

