IIM CAT 2023 Answer key Slot Wise To Be Released Shortly, Check Here

2.88 Lakh Candidates Appeared For CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow | IIM Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will soon soon release the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 26 this year, and the preliminary answer key is expected to be released soon.

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2023, with 2.88 lakh (88%) taking the exam. In CAT 2023, there were a total of 66 questions (VARC: 24, DILR: 20, and QA: 22). IIM Lucknow will accept objections from candidates after releasing the provisional CAT key. Their feedback will be reviewed, and if found to be valid, changes will be implemented.

How to download CAT 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your login details

your CAT 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for the future reference