IIM CAT 2022: Don't remember username, password for admit card? Here's how to reset

IIM Ranchi |

The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) is now available at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must login with their user ID and passwords to view and download their CAT admit card.

CAT 2022 is scheduled to take place on November 27 in three two-hour slots.

Read Also CAT vs XAT; learn the differences between these biggest MBA exams

Recovering CAT 2022 username and password

To recover your CAT 2022 username and password, visit the official CAT 2022 website at iimcat.ac.in. Navigate to the Registered Candidate Login page.

On the next window of the CAT 2022 admit card, where you must enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth/password, click the 'Forgot User ID/Password' button.

Fill in the credentials (email address and phone number) in the next window and click on the submit button. A link to retrieve your password will be sent to the registered mobile number/email address.

Click the link to retrieve/reset your CAT 2022 password.