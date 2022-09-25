IIM CAT 2022 application window closes on September 26; here's how to edit application form

IIM Bangalore |

On Monday, September 26, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will end the window for CAT 2022 application corrections. Tomorrow through 5:00 p.m., candidates may make adjustments to their applications, including changes to their preferred test city, photograph, and signature.

Candidates should be aware that all fields—including uploaded images—are editable, with the exception of mobile number, email address, permanent address, correspondence address, and nationality.

CAT 2022: Here's how to edit application form

Visit iimcat.ac.in, the CAT 2022 webpage.

Go to the URL for the CAT 2022 application correction window.

If necessary, modify the information on the application form and upload the papers again.

Save the CAT 2022 application form, then submit it.

Download it and print it out for later use.

Candidates have a single opportunity to change information submitted on their application forms and re-upload some documents within the CAT 2022 correction window.

The CAT 2022 exam will take place on November 27. Qualified applicants may enrol at the Indian Institutes of Management and other top management schools nationwide.