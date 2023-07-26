IIM Bangalore Shocker: MBA Student Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

IIM Bangalore | File

Bangalore: In a tragic incident, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore community is mourning the untimely demise of a 27-year-old student. The young student, pursuing higher studies at the prestigious institution, succumbed to a cardiac arrest, leaving the campus in shock and grief.

Taking to X, the microblogging website formerly known as Twitter, IIM Bengaluru said that the student, identified as Ayush Gupta, was in the second year of his Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management course and had interned at Faering Capital during the summer break.

The news of the student's passing has deeply saddened the IIM Bengaluru fraternity. The entire campus is in mourning, coming together to remember the vibrant life lost too soon. The student's peers, faculty, and staff are grappling with the loss of a promising young individual who had a bright future ahead.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP," the institute wrote.

Additionally, IIBM also said "A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. Popular among his classmates, he also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute."

On the other hand, a user from LinkedIn wrote how he was one of the most cheerful person. The comment read "The most cheerful, positive and curious person I have met for sure! You will forever be missed Ayush. May your soul rest in peace! I am sure you are out there making new people laugh already!"

"Deeply saddened such a blissful soul coming to an end at 27 years where he was about to make a difference in the world," said another.

The IIM Bengaluru community is determined to remember their fellow student with fondness and cherish the moments shared with the departed soul. The institute is coming together to support each other, providing a shoulder to lean on during this time of grief and reflection.

