 IIM Ahmedabad Announces Alumni-Funded Scholarships For 2023-25 Batch
IIM Ahmedabad Announces Alumni-Funded Scholarships For 2023-25 Batch

The scholarship has been contributed to by IIM Ahmedabad's esteemed alumni members, individuals, and donors who are working with the institute even after their academics.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
IIM Ahmedabad has announced 30 scholarships for 2023-25 batch. | IIM Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has announced 30 scholarships for the batch 2023-25. 10 First-year and 20 second-year students will receive scholarships with Rs 10 lakhs and 5 lakhs, respectively.

The class of 2023-2025 comprises 455 students from diverse backgrounds across the country, said the official statement.

There are 408 students in the PGP class of 2023–25, including 26% newcomers and 74% experienced candidates with a variety of talents and professional experience. Students from non-engineering disciplines make up 42% of the class, while ones from engineering background make up 58%. The PGP Class had 23% female students, according to the institute.

There are 47 students in the PGP FABM class, and they are all from the food and agriculture industries. Women make up 42% of the class this year, up from 38% the year before.

