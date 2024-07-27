IIITDM Kancheepuram Convocation Ceremony 2024; 509 Graduates Receive Degrees

Medal Winners at the 12th convocation of IIITDM Kancheepuram held at the campus today | IIITDM Kancheepuram

A total of 509 graduands received their degrees during the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM Kancheepuram) held today, July 27, 2024, on the campus. This included 23 PhDs, 130 Dual Degrees of BTech and MTech, 26 M.Tech, 7 M.Des and 323 B. Tech degree recipients. Currently, the total student strength of IIITDM Kancheepuram is 1,914, with 83 faculty members.

The convocation was held in the presence of Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and Member, Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council, Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Prof. M. V. Kartikeyan, Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, A. Chidambaram, Registrar, IIITDM Kacheepuram, faculty, staff, students, and parents.

Presenting the Annual Report, Prof. M. V. Kartikeyan, Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, said, “In the last couple of years, we have filed almost 36 patents, and 7 patents have been granted in the academic year 2023-24. Our research output in terms of academic publications in the year 2023-24 is nearly 350 and the average publication per faculty is 4.2. Our research publications have been cited 853 times by fellow researchers in respective fields. I would like to mention that in NIRF Innovation Ranking 2023 IIITDM Kancheepuram was ranked 8 in the country.”

Prof. M V Kartikeyan added, “The introduction of Support for Major Interdisciplinary Research Equipment (SMIRE) Scheme was a major leap in establishing research facility at the institute. Formulated in the year 2023, a support of Rs. 6 crores are provided annually during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 for the procurement of major research equipment.”

Addressing the students, Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Padma Shri Awardee and Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, said, “The main challenge facing India, the most populous country in the world, is to manufacture high quality products on a large scale and at a low cost. Hence, the development and adoption of technology need to be deep and wide. IIITDM is playing a pivotal role in fulfilling this requirement of the country by producing a skilled workforce proficient in design, development, and modern IT tools.”

The Institute facilitates an inter-disciplinary, design-oriented engineering education where thrust is given to product development. The Institute offers five B.Tech programmes, Dual Degree Programmes leading to B.Tech and M.Tech Degrees in five specializations, six PG programmes including five M.Tech programmes and one M Des programme and interdisciplinary Ph.D programmes

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIITDM Kancheepuram, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving world, the need for a technological revolution is more urgent than ever. We are witnessing unprecedented advancements in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and renewable energy. These innovations are not merely academic exercises but are vital tools that will shape the future of our nation and the world.”