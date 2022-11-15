IIFT MBA 2023: Last registration date pushed to November 24; details here |

The last date to register for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 is pushed to November 24. Candidates can now apply online on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT MBA 2023 application process was initially scheduled to stop on November 14. "Pursuant to requests received from aspirants and to ensure larger participation by candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for the submission of Online Application Forms in respect of the entrance exam for admission to MBA (IB) 2023-25 of IIFT," an official notification stated.

Candidates have time till 11:50 pm on November 24 to complete their fee payment process. The IIFT MBA 2023 application correction window is going to remain open between November 26 and November 30. Candidates can edit details in the application form through the official website- iift.nta.nic.in.

NTA commenced the IIFT MBA application process on September 30. The application fee for the General, General-EWS, or OBC-NCL category candidates is Rs 2,500 while the fee for SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates is Rs 1,250. The application fee for Foreign Nationals is Rs 15,000.

Here's how to apply for IIFT MBA 2023:

Go to the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. Select the IIFT MBA 2023-25 application process link. Key in the required details and upload necessary documents. Make the fee payment depending on your category. Press submit. Download IIFT MBA 2023-25 application form, and get a hard copy for future use.

IIFT MBA 2023 exam is going to take place on December 18, 2022. The online computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted for 2 hours from 10 am to 12 noon.