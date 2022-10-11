IGNOU set to organise campus placement drive tomorrow; read details here

Indira Gandhi National Open University | File Photo

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be organising a campus placement drive on October 12, 2022, which will begin at 10 AM at the institute's campus in New Delhi.

Globvia, a company that specialises in business process management (BPM), will conduct the recruitment campaign. Participants must be enrolled in graduation requirements and have an IGNOU bachelor's degree to qualify.

For their interviews, candidates must bring copies of their resumes with their IGNOU enrollment numbers, IGNOU ID cards, and passport-size photos. At the conclusion of the day, the list of candidates who have been shortlisted will be made public. The campus placement drive will be held at the BR Ambedkar Convention Center by the IGNOU campus placement unit.

IGNOU has also extended the opportunity to register for online and remote learning courses for the July session through October 20.

On the official website, ignou.ac.in, candidates must register by providing their academic and personal information. Recently, IGNOU announced a partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), claiming that the programme will assist students in setting up and creating apprenticeship-embedded degree programmes that are connected to the market.

According to the statement, the programmes range from integrating different talents into courses to improving employability and industrial ties.