IGNOU Re-Registration Deadline For January 2024 Session Tomorrow; Apply At ignou.ac.in | IGNOU

The re-registration deadline for IGNOU's January 2024 session for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs has been extended to February 15, 2024. Those interested can register by visiting the official website at http://ignou.ac.in.

The online enrollment process for the IGNOU January 2024 session commenced on December 5, 2023. Initially, the deadline for submitting the admission form was January 31, but it was later extended to February 15.

If a candidate encounters problems while signing up on the website, they can contact the regional center to reset their account or update their email address or phone number.

It's important for candidates to ensure that they provide accurate contact information for smooth communication. Failure to complete the online re-registration process will result in an extra fee of Rs 200 for applicants.

Here are the steps to register:

Visit the official website by clicking here.

Click on the link for January 2024 registration and admission.

Create a profile by selecting a username and password.

Fill in the required details in the application form and submit.

The registered username and password will be sent to your registered email address/phone number via SMS.

Log in to the site using the provided username and password.

Complete the application form by filling in the required information.

Pay the admission fee to finalize the registration process.

Download a copy of the form and payment confirmation for future reference.

IGNOU, based in Delhi, is a well-known public university for distance learning and is acknowledged as the largest university globally for distance and part-time education. It provides a wide variety of programs such as Master's, Bachelor's, PG Diploma, Diploma, PG Certificate, Certificate Programs, and Appreciation/Awareness Level programs in different fields.