IGNOU extends July 2022 session Admission deadline |

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for new admissions of the July 2022 session. Candidates can now apply online for programs including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs till August 25. Students can apply online for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programs with the facility for fee exemption.

“In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected,” IGNOU in its official website said.

Here's how to register for IGNOU July 2022 Session:

Visit the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in. Register with the required details. Login using the enrollment details. The admission form will appear on your screen. Fill the application form. Submit and pay the application fee.

Here's the list of required documents to be uploaded:

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)