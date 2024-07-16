IGNOU Extends Deadline For July 2024 Admissions To July 31; Know How To Apply

IGNOU | Shutterstock

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for fresh admissions to the July 2024 session for ODL & online mode programmes. The new deadline for submitting online applications is now July 31, revised from the earlier date of June 30.

The extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission and July, 2024 Re-registration till 31st July, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode.



ODL Portal- https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF



Online-https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua



Reregistration- https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2024

The announcement of this extension was made by the university through its official social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). Candidates who have not yet applied for new ODL and online mode courses at IGNOU can submit their applications on the official admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

To apply for IGNOU 2024 admission, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

2. Click on 'Re-registration for July 2024 session'

3. Register yourself by clicking on the 'New Registration' button

4. Enter your mobile number and email ID, then click 'Submit'

5. After successful registration, proceed to fill out the application form carefully

6. Choose your desired course

7. Make the payment and print the confirmation page for future reference

Documents required for application:

- Scanned passport size photograph

- Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

- Scanned documents of required educational qualifications

- Scanned copy of experience certificate (if applicable)

- Scanned copy of category certificate (if applicable)

Ensure that the size of photographs and signatures does not exceed 100 KB, while other documents should not exceed 200 KB. IGNOU's official website specifies that scanned files must be from original documents.

Application Fee:

The application fee can be paid using credit card, debit card, or online methods. Candidates are advised to save screenshots of their application and successful fee payment for future reference. Note that requests for enrollment cancellation in programmes after 60 days from the closing of the admission portal will not be refunded.

For further details and updates, candidates should visit the official IGNOU website.