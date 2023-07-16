IGNOU Extends Admission, Re-Registration 2023 For July Session Till July 31

IGNOU July Admission 2023 | File

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for admission and re-registration into the University for July 2023 season. The date has been extended by the IGNOU to July 31. Candidates can register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs on the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for online programs at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU tweets, "The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st July 2023."

Admission Portals:

ODL Programs- https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF

Online Mode Programs-https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua



Re-registration Portal:https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2023

Steps to apply for IGNOU fresh admission/ re-registration 2023:

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill in the registration details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.

Submit the application form and take a screenshot of the confirmation page.

Steps to apply for IGNOU re-registration form 2023:

Visit the official portal for re-registration at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Register and proceed with the application.

Log in with the registration number and password.

Select your respective programme and enter the details.

Pay the re-registration fee.

Take a printout of the re-registration form.