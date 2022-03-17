IGNOU extends admission deadline for PG, UG courses, check details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for new admission and re-registration for PG and UG programmes — both online and ODL — for the January 2022 session. Candidates should keep in mind, however, that this extension will not apply to semester-based or merit-based programmes.

According to a official notice issued by IGNOU, the last date for re-registration and new admission is March 25, 2022.

Here is how to register

1. Visit the official IGNOU website, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

2. Select new registration for fresh admission.

3. Fill in all the essential information.

4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

5. Click on submit.

Candidates interested in ODL programmes can apply directly at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The available online programmes may be applied for at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, and applicants can re-register for the next year/semester at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Before enrolling and completing the admission application, candidates should carefully read and double-check all of the instructions provided.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:54 PM IST