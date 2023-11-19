IGNOU Enters 39th Foundation Year

IGNOU | Shutterstock

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, was present as the chief guest of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) as it celebrated its 38th foundation day today, November 19.

He called on IGNOU to make the most of the advancements in cutting-edge fields like robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality in order to meet international standards and generate graduates who are both globally and locally competent.

“IGNOU stands tall, as a beacon of knowledge and academic excellence in the field of inclusive education and distance learning, delivering a flexible, learner-centric, cost-effective and high-quality education,” he said, as per a post by IGNOU on ‘X’.

Exhibition on the occasion of #IGNOU38thFoundationDay inaugurated by the Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena pic.twitter.com/WGkvK8ETQU — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) November 19, 2023

The Delhi LG, who was speaking at the event, stated that in order to create a future workforce of the highest caliber, education should prioritize vocational training and student upskilling. For comprehensive student development, equal weight must be placed on both the curriculum and extracurricular activities.

About IGNOU

Founded in 1985, Indira Gandhi National Open University—also referred to as IGNOU or IGNOU University—is regarded as one of the leading names in part-time and distance learning in India. In 1987, the Indira Gandhi National Open University in Delhi started out with just two programs and a student body of about 4,500. Currently, the university provides services to over three million students both in India and overseas via its network of 67 regional centers, 21 schools, and 29 partner institutions abroad. More than 200 programs are available at the certificate, diploma, degree, and doctorate levels through IGNOU. IGNOU holds two admission cycles, one in January and one in July. Most courses have online registration openings in November for the January session, and in May or June for the July session.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)