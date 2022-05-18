IGNOU assignment deadline is now 31 May

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University’s(IGNOU) Term-end Examinations(TEE) assignment submission deadline has been extended till May 31, 2022.

Earlier, the deadline for TEE June 2022 assignment submission deadline was set on May 15 by the university. The university tweeted a notice on 18th May 2022, Wednesday stating the announcement. The IGNOU December 2021 term end exam result 2021 was declared the last month-end on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The university had said, “Remaining results of term-end, assignment, practical and project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:36 PM IST