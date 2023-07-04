IGNOU 2023: Re-registration July Session Deadline Extended

Candidates can re-register for the Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes by visiting the official website. | IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for July 2023 re-registration. According to the official statement, candidates who are still interested to apply for IGNOU July 2023 re-registration will be able to fill the online application form till July 15. This form fill-up is excluding any additional late fee. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can re-register for the Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes by visiting the official website. "The last date for re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till July 15, 2023,” reads an official statement." Alongside the date extension, university has also decided to extend the application last date for fresh admissions till July 15.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Re-registration 2023:

1. Firstly, log on to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

2. Select the "IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration" link available on the homepage.

3. Enter basic details, select a course and generate log-in credentials.

4. Re-login using the credentials and complete the application form as instructed.

5. Pay the application fees and submit the IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration form.

6. Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.

This re-registration is for students seeking admission to various (UG), Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, Postgraduate Certificate (PG Certificate), Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), and Certificate and Diploma programmes for the July 2023 session.

Following that, the IGNOU July 2023 re-registration was commenced on May 8, 2023, on the Samarth portal. Candidates familiar to this can re-register by using credentials.