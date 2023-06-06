 IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Open For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts At idbibank.in
IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Open For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts At idbibank.in

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in. The last date to submit the application form is till June 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
IDBI recruitment 2023 | Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)

IDBI Bank has begin the recruitment process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in. The last date to submit the application form is till June 20.

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 136 Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies.

Vacancy details:

  • Manager: 84

  • Assistant General Manager: 46

  • Deputy General Manager: 6

IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General, EWS & OBC categories. For SC/ST the application fee is ₹200.

IDBI recruitment 2023 direct link to apply

Steps to apply for IDBI recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website at idbibank.in

  • Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)”

  • Register and proceed with the application process

  • Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

SBI SCO recruitment 2023 begins: apply at sbi.co.in, check detailed notification here
article-image

