IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Open For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts At idbibank.in

IDBI recruitment 2023 | Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)

IDBI Bank has begin the recruitment process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in. The last date to submit the application form is till June 20.

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 136 Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Manager: 84

Assistant General Manager: 46

Deputy General Manager: 6

IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General, EWS & OBC categories. For SC/ST the application fee is ₹200.

IDBI recruitment 2023 direct link to apply

Steps to apply for IDBI recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at idbibank.in

Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.