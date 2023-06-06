IDBI Recruitment 2023: Application Open For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts At idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has begin the recruitment process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in. The last date to submit the application form is till June 20.
IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 136 Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies.
Vacancy details:
Manager: 84
Assistant General Manager: 46
Deputy General Manager: 6
IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General, EWS & OBC categories. For SC/ST the application fee is ₹200.
IDBI recruitment 2023 direct link to apply
Steps to apply for IDBI recruitment 2023:
Visit the official website at idbibank.in
Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)