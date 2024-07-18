ICSI To Announce Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test 2024 Results On July 20

On July 20, 2024, the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). On July 20, the results would be announced at 2:00 PM.



As soon as the results are released, the institute will upload the official e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET. The findings will be available for students to download and use for personal records, reference, and usage. The candidates will not receive a hard copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement from the institute.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must receive at least 40% in each of the four papers individually, as well as a cumulative total of 50%, in order to pass the test.

Official Notice



According to the official website, "On Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 2:00 pm, the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), which was held on July 6, 20, and July 7, 2024, will be announced." The outcome and the subject-wise breakdown of marks for each candidate will be accessible on the institute's website, www.icsi.edu." Using their login credentials, candidates who took the exam can get their results on the official website.

CSEET 2024

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, ICSI administered the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) via remote proctored mode. Business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment and current affairs, and quantitative aptitude are the four disciplines on which CSEET bases its student evaluations.

The dates of the 2024 CSEET entrance exam were July 6, 7, and 8.