ICSI Releases CS Professional And Executive Exam Results, Check Topper List Here

The results of the CS professional program examination were released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, February 25, at 11 a.m. At 2:00 pm, the CS executive program result for the December 2023 session was made public. The dates of the December executive and professional exams were December 21–30.

The dates of the upcoming ICSI CS executive and professional exams are June 1–10, 2024. Tomorrow, February 26, is when the June 2024 session exam registration will open.

How to download?

Applicants who took the test can now view their results at icsi.edu, the official website.

Visit icsi.edu.

Locate and select the "CS Executive" 2023 result link from the homepage.

Enter your login information on the new page that appears and hit submit.

Examine and save the ICSI CS outcome.

CS Executive Programme Old Syllabus Toppers List

The list of top performers for both program outcomes has also been made public by the institute.

Rank 1 – MAALOLAN MURALI

Rank 2 – DEDHIYA AASTHA NILESH

Rank 3 – SHAH VEERATI VIJESH

Rank 4 – SAIYYAM JITENDRA JAIN

Rank 5 – SAHIL SUKHARAM PAWAR

Rank 6 – VENUMADHAVAN RAVINDRA UPLANCHI

Rank 7 – V TISHA BOHARA

Rank 8 – ZALAK BHARAT VARDHANI

Rank 9 – SONIA SHARMA

Rank 10 – YANSHIKA HOTWANI

CS Executive Programme New Syllabus Topper List

Rank 1 – VANISHA SINGH

Rank 2 – ARYA AGRAWAL

Rank 3 – NUPUR SAINI

Rank 4 – JATIN VASHISTH

Rank 5 – HARSHITA ANAND

Rank 5 – SHUBHAM TIWARI

Rank 6 – SHRADHA

Rank 6 – THOTA NAVYA SAI

Rank 6 – P NITHIN THEJA

Rank 7 – VARSHHINY B K

Rank 8 – SNEHA PATEL

Rank 8 – AKANKSHA GOSWAMI

Rank 9 – AANYA JAIN

Rank 10 – PARUL JAIN