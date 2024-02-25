ICSI Releases CS Professional And Executive Exam Results, Check Topper List Here

The results of the CS professional program examination were released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, February 25, at 11 a.m. At 2:00 pm, the CS executive program result for the December 2023 session was made public. The dates of the December executive and professional exams were December 21–30.
The dates of the upcoming ICSI CS executive and professional exams are June 1–10, 2024. Tomorrow, February 26, is when the June 2024 session exam registration will open.
How to download?
Applicants who took the test can now view their results at icsi.edu, the official website.
Visit icsi.edu.
Locate and select the "CS Executive" 2023 result link from the homepage.
Enter your login information on the new page that appears and hit submit.
Examine and save the ICSI CS outcome.
CS Executive Programme Old Syllabus Toppers List
The list of top performers for both program outcomes has also been made public by the institute.
Rank 1 – MAALOLAN MURALI
Rank 2 – DEDHIYA AASTHA NILESH
Rank 3 – SHAH VEERATI VIJESH
Rank 4 – SAIYYAM JITENDRA JAIN
Rank 5 – SAHIL SUKHARAM PAWAR
Rank 6 – VENUMADHAVAN RAVINDRA UPLANCHI
Rank 7 – V TISHA BOHARA
Rank 8 – ZALAK BHARAT VARDHANI
Rank 9 – SONIA SHARMA
Rank 10 – YANSHIKA HOTWANI
CS Executive Programme New Syllabus Topper List
Rank 1 – VANISHA SINGH
Rank 2 – ARYA AGRAWAL
Rank 3 – NUPUR SAINI
Rank 4 – JATIN VASHISTH
Rank 5 – HARSHITA ANAND
Rank 5 – SHUBHAM TIWARI
Rank 6 – SHRADHA
Rank 6 – THOTA NAVYA SAI
Rank 6 – P NITHIN THEJA
Rank 7 – VARSHHINY B K
Rank 8 – SNEHA PATEL
Rank 8 – AKANKSHA GOSWAMI
Rank 9 – AANYA JAIN
Rank 10 – PARUL JAIN