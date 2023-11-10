ICSI Declares CSEET November 2023 Results At icsi.edu

ICSI Declares CSEET November 2023 Results | iStock Images

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICSI) has officially released the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted in November 2023. Candidates can now view their scores on the official website, icsi.edu.

The CSEET November exam took place on Saturday, November 4, in a remote proctored mode. To accommodate those who encountered technical difficulties, a retest was conducted on Monday, November 6. The results for both days are now available and can be checked using the candidate's application number and date of birth.

How to Check Your CSEET November 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.

On the home page, locate the result login window.

Input your application number and date of birth to log in.

Access and review your CSEET result.

It's important to note that ICSI will not be sending physical copies of the e-result-cum-marks statement to candidates. Instead, the results will be promptly uploaded to the institute's website once announced.

Candidates are encouraged to check their results at the earliest to plan their next steps in pursuing a career in chartered accountancy.

