 ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results to Be Declared on November 18
ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results to Be Declared on November 18

The CSEET exam was held on November 9 and 11, 2024, in a remote proctored format with a duration of 120 minutes

Aimaan Siddiqui Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Representative Image | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2024 session on Monday, November 18, at 11 AM. Candidates can access their results, including subject-wise marks, on the official website, icsi.edu.

Details of result card

As per the official notification, the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be available for download immediately after the results are declared. No physical copies of marksheets will be issued.

Candidates are encouraged to check the official website for updates and download their result promptly after its release.

Steps to download the ICSI CSEET November 2024 result

Here are the steps to download the ICSI CSEET November 2024 result:

1. Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for "CSEET November 2024 Result."

3. Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Download and save the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for your records.

Ensure you have your credentials ready for a seamless process.

