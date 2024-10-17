 ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details
ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started online registration for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) until December 15, 2024. The January 11, 2025, exam costs ₹2,000. Eligible students can apply on (link unavailable), submitting required documents. The 2-hour remotely proctored test covers four topics with no negative marking.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
rpresentative Image | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online registration process for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The entrance test will be held in January 2025 and candidates who are interested in it can apply via the official website at icsi.edu.

The last date to register:

The last date to registration for the exam is 15th December 2024 and the test will be conducted on 11th January 2025. The application charges are set to ₹2,000. Students who have cleared class 12 examination or are appearing for it can apply for CSEET. Undergraduate students can apply too.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus for CSEET 2025:

- The test is to be conducted via the internet, and since it is remotely proctored, candidates will be able to take the test from home or anywhere comfortable for them.

- The exam’s time limit is 2 hours (120 minutes) and negative marking does not apply in this test.

- There will be questions from four topics: Business Communication (50 marks), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning (50 marks), Economic and Business Environment (50 marks), and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks).

- For candidates to be admitted to the CS Executive course entrance examination, they would have needed to score an aggregate of 50% marks and above, and also 40% in each paper.

Documents to be submitted along with the application:

- One recent passport sized photograph of the candidate

- Digital signature of the candidate

- DOB certificate (10th pass certificate)

- Hall ticket for 10+2 exams (if appearing in the exams)

- 10+2 completion certificate or mark sheet

- Caste certificate (for concession in fee)

- Photo Id proof (Adhar,/passport/voter pan/driving ration card)

- All these documents should be in jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, or pdf format, not exceeding 2MB in size. Also, the photo must be within the 20-50 KB range, and the signature should be in the range of 10-20 KB.

For further information about the examination, candidates can visit the institute's official website. For any help, they can contact the institute at 0120 - 4522000.

