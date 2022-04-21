ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7, admit card soon at official website icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will hold the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on May 7, 2022.

Those who have registered for CSEET 2022 will receive their batch timings, User ID and Password 30 minutes prior to the start of the test.

Candidates are advised to use credentials sent to their e-mail addresses or SMSes to appear in the test.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:56 PM IST