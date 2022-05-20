ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Admit Card to be released soon! Here's how to download

ICSI admit cards for both Executive and Professional programs will be available soon at icsi.edu on the Institute of Company Secretaries of India's official website. Exams for the June 2022 session of the CS Executive and Professional exams will be held offline from June 1 to June 10, 2022.

A notification has already been issued by the institute advising the candidates to check all the details on the CS June 2022 admit cards, including their name, photograph, signature, registration number, and the stage and module(s) of the examinations they intend to appear for. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the ICSI support portal at - icsi.edu.

To download the Admit Card:

Candidates must go to the official website of the ICSI examination portal - icsi.indiaeducation.net. Candidates must enter their 17-digit enrollment number and click on “Get Admit Card”. Their CS admit card for June 2022 session will then be displayed on the screen They can download and take a printout of the admit card for the examination.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:14 PM IST