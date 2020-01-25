ICSI CS Foundation 2019 results declared at icsi.examresults.net; Here's how to download

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared its CS Foundation December 2019 results online. Candidates can check their results from the official website- https://www.icsi.edu/home/

The ICSI CS Foundation exams were held on December 28 and 29 last year. Each candidate’s breakup of marks will also be published on the website, candidates can view their scoresheet from the website.

Here is the direct link to download your results- http://icsi.examresults.net/

Here’s a step-by-step guide to view and download your ICSI CS Foundation December 2019 results:

Step1- Go to the official website of ICSI- https://www.icsi.edu/home/

Step2- Head over to the Latest @ICSI.

Step 3- Click on the ‘Declaration of result of CS Foundation Programme Examination - December, 2019.’

Step 4- Further click on the first notification link- ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet.’

Step 5- Select the examination from the dropdown list, fill in your roll number and registration number.

Step 6- Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Step 7- Download and take a print out of the Formal Result cum Marks Statement.

Candidates can also download the e-versions of their Formal Result cum Marks Statement from the website. ICSI had earlier informed that it won’t be providing a physical copy of the students’ Formal Result cum Marks Statement. Candidates are advised to download their Formal Result cum Marks Statement from the website and keep them in a secure place for future requirements and official records.

The ICSI has also declared the examination centres for the June 2020 examination. The website has also announced the Pre-Exam and One-day Training Orientation Programme. You can download the notification PDF from the direct link here- https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/Announcement%20regarding%20Pre-Exam%20&%20ODOP_June%202020%20Exam.pdf

ICSI had earlier released a notification informing that the results will be declared on January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognized body by the government in India to regulate and develop the industry of Company Secretaries in India. The institute is under the parliamentary act Company Secretaries Act, 1980 and falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICSI currently has more than 50,000 members and 40,000 students.