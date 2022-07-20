ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results Today; Know more here |

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) and Foundation exam today, July 20. Candidates can view their results on the official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results.

“The result of Company Secretary Foundation programme Eexamination, June – 2022 session held on June 15 and 16, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 9 and 11 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website - icsi.edu” the ICSI said in an official statement.

Here's how to download ICSI CS Result:

Visit the official website - icsi.edu.

Click the result link.

Enter and submit your login details.

CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result will appear on your screen.

The CSEET July 2022 exam was conducted in online mode.