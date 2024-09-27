ICSI CS December 2024 Extends Registration Deadline To October 10, Waives Late Fee

Representative Image

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has extended the registrations for the CS December 2024 Executive and Professional exams without a late fee until October 10. Originally set to close on September 25, this extension allows interested candidates to register by visiting the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the ICSI notice, the extension was prompted by technical issues in the system. Additionally, the deadline for submitting registration forms with a late fee has been moved from October 11 to October 15, 2024. After this date, applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Registered candidates will also have the opportunity to edit their applications starting October 16, with the Change Request Window remaining open until November 20, 2024.

ICSI has announced that students who paid the late fee of ₹250 during the initial enrollment period will be refunded. The registration fees are as follows:

- Module 1 of CS Executive: ₹1,200

- Module 2 of CS Executive: ₹1,200

- Both modules of CS Executive: ₹2,400

- Late fee for all stages: ₹250

- Correction or changes in exam center or module combination: ₹250

The schedule for the CS December 2024 exams remains unchanged, taking place from December 21 to December 30. The exams will be held in offline mode, consisting of 2 modules and 8 papers, with a duration of 3 hours each. Both objective and descriptive questions will be included, with each paper carrying a total of 100 marks.