ICSI CS December 2021 results to be declared in two days, visit the official website- icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the CS December 2021 results for Professional and Executive courses will be released on February 25.

Candidates can check the ICSI CS December result at the official website-icsi.edu.

ICSI will announce the CS Professional result at 11 am on February 25 while the CS Executive result will be announced at 2 pm on the same day for both old and new syllabus.

According to ICAI, the result, along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the institute’s website on declaration of the result.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:31 PM IST