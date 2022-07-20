ICSI CS, CSEET result 2022 declared at icsi.edu, check details here

ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results |

Today, the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May 2022 exams and the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams results were released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The scorecards are available for download by candidates at icsi.edu, the official website.

The CSEET was conducted on July 9, whereas the ICSI CS Foundation test was given between June 1 and June 10. Both exams were held online using remote proctoring. CS executive and professional exams are also expected to be announced soon

According to the ICSI notification, the result and each candidate's subject wise breakdown of marks shall be included in the result cum marks statement. The institute will not provide the candidates with a hard copy of their scorecard.

On December 27 and 28, the following CS Foundation exam will be held. From August 26 onward, the online examination application will be submitted. On November 12, there will be a CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The registration deadline is October 15.

The overall 68.1 per cent students qualified while for the CS Foundation exam, the pass percentage is 40.48 per cent.

Read Also 30 Engineering colleges to upgrade to global standard in Karnataka: Education Minister