ICSE result 2022: NMMC felicitates Aadya Gaur for her performance in Class X

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Aadya Gaur studying in Podar International School (PIS), ICSE, Nerul secured 99.60% by claiming second position state wise and All India Fifth rank. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Education Officer Mrs Aruna Yadav had felicitated Aadya Gaur.

Commenting on the success, the Principal of the school Dr Bhushan Bonde said, “I would like to congratulate Aadya Gaur and all my students who have made us proud through their achievements. Each student is meritorious for us. I extend my appreciation to all teachers who ensured that students are well prepared before their exams and are able to do justice to each and every subject."

