ICSE Compartment Exam 2023 Results Declared by CISCE At cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the results for the ICSE Compartment Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results on the official CISCE website cisce.org. The results were declared earlier today and are available for immediate viewing.

Steps to check ICSE Compartment Exam 2023 Results:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official CISCE website by typing "www.cisce.org" in your web browser's address bar and press Enter.

2. Navigate to the Results Section: Once you are on the CISCE website's homepage, look for the "Results" section. This section is usually prominently displayed, and you can easily locate it.

3. Click on the ICSE Compartment Result Link: Within the "Results" section, you should find a direct link specifically for the ICSE Compartment Exam 2023 results. Click on this link to proceed.

4. Enter Your Credentials: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to provide your examination credentials. This typically includes your unique roll number and other required details. Make sure to enter the information accurately.

5. View and Download Your Result: After submitting your details, your ICSE Compartment Exam 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Take a moment to review your scores and ensure all the information is correct. You can also choose to download a copy of your result for your records.

In addition, according to the official notice, the candidates whose overall results change from PCNA (Pass Certificates Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous Statement of Marks in original, to CISCE through their school. Upon receipt of the same, the revised Statement of Marks & Pass Certificate will be sent to the candidates' school.

