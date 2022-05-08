ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Here's what you need to know

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, or ICSE, Physics - Science Paper 1 exam 2022 tomorrow, May 8, 2022.

The ICSE semester 2 Physics exam 2022 will begin at 11 am and proceed until 12:30 pm. Tomorrow's students appearing for the ICSE semester 2 Physics - Science Paper 1 exam must reach the examination center at least an hour before starting the exam.

CISCE has added that excluding the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 10 minutes are given for reading the question paper. On the datasheet, CISCE stated that the question paper would be available at 10:50 a.m. Students are also advised to familiarize themselves with the syllabus, specimen question papers, and exam guidelines before taking the exam.

Points to remember:

The ICSE (Class 10) semester 2 Physics paper is worth 40 marks. Students will get one and a half hours to finish the exam. Students are required to write the answer on a paper provided separately by the center. Students will not be allowed to write during the first 10 minutes of starting the exam. The additional time will be provided for the students to read the question paper thoroughly. The question paper will comprise two sections- A and B. The students have to attempt all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:07 AM IST