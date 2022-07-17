ICSE class 10 results today; learn how to check

The ICSE 10th result 2022 will be available to candidates on the official website, cisce.org. | IStock images

Today, July 17, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the results for the ICSE 10th Class. The ICSE 10th result for the 2022 semester 2 exam will be announced on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM, according to CISCE. Once announced, the ICSE Class 10 result for 2022 will be accessible on the official website, cisce.org.

To check the ICSE 2022 results on cisce.org.:

Select the ICSE, 10th result 2022 link on the homepage.

Candidates must choose ICSE from the list of available courses in order to obtain the ICSE Year 2022 exam results.

The candidates must then input their special ID, the index number, and the captcha.

The applicants can download and print their ICSE scorecard for future use once it has been displayed on the screen.

To Check ICSE 2022 results via SMS:

Candidates must send their Unique ID to: 09248082883

The ICSE Class 10 2022 results will be recieved via SMS

The final ICSE 10th grade result for 2022 will be released based on the grades students earned in both the semester 1 and semester 2 exams. The ICSE reevaluation process will start on July 17 and run through July 23. Candidates can apply for rechecking at cisce.org.

