ICSE Class 10 results out: Pune girl Hargun Kaur Matharu, three others score 99.80%

The results of the ICSE Class 10 were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination on Sunday. 2,31,063 students across the country appeared for their Class 10 examinations under this board, with the girls outperforming the boys by .01 per cent while the overall pass percentage of the board was 99.97 per cent.

Four students—three girls and one boy—shared the top spot. Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune, Anika Gupta from Kanpur, Kanishka Mittal from Lucknow and Pushkar Tripathi from Balrampur scored 99.80 per cent each.

In Mumbai, Varsha Shyam Sundar from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School scored a perfect 100/100 in four subjects. With an overall score of 99.6 per cent, Varsha says, “Transitioning to an offline mode of board exams from an online MCQ-based Term 1 was daunting. My school and the people I surrounded myself with, made this a lot easier.” Varsha ranks second in Maharashtra state, and 5th on the list of all-India toppers.

Students like Pratham G Chollera from the City International School, have already started preparing for national competitive exams, like the JEE Mains. With a score of 97.80, Pratham says, “I expected a good score but I didn’t think I would top the school. It wasn’t hard to appear for board examinations without any tuitions, my school teachers have been very supportive.”

Principals and teachers were elated to see students perform well in the offline mode. “All our students did really well despite this time’s online learning. The results this year are outstanding, with 186 of 237 pupils scoring 90 per cent and above,” said Mrs Sunita George of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. Nine students from the school secured 99 per cent and above. Two of its pupils, Sanmay Shah and Vikram Unnikrishnan, got the highest grade in the school (99.4 per cent).

There were high scorers from several other Mumbai schools too: Vidhee Anand from Ryan International School scored 99.2 per cent; Tanvi Lala from Villa Theresa High School scored 98.67 per cent; Beacon High School topper Aarya Shah scored 97.4 per cent; Dhruvi Jignesh Shah from Maneckji Cooper scored 98.3 per cent while Surabhi Agarwal from Vibgyor High, Airoli, scored 98.8 per cent.