 ICSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 to be declared TOMORROW at 3 PM
The ICSE board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while and February 13 to March 31 for Class 12.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of class 10 and 12 examinations on Sunday (May 14). | PTI

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of class 10 and 12 examinations on Sunday (May 14), Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon announed on Saturday.

"The results will be announced on May 14 at 3 pm," said Arathoon.

The ICSE board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while and February 13 to March 31 for Class 12.

