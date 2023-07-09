 ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2023: Application For 79 Technician & Other Posts Begins At nimr.org.in
ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2023: Application For 79 Technician & Other Posts Begins At nimr.org.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2023 | Representative Pic

ICMR National Institute of Malaria and Research has started the application process for 79 Technical Assistants, Technicians and Laboratory Attendant posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nimr.org.in.

Last Date to apply

The application process for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2023 underway and the last date to apply for the application form is July 21.

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of which 26 vacancies are for the post of technical assistant, 49 vacancies are for the technician-1, and 4 vacancies are for the post of laboratory assistant posts.

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023 selection process: 

The selection for the post of Technical Assistants, Technicians and Laboratory Attendant will be conducted through a written test.

Steps to apply for ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023:

  • Apply from the direct site at nimr.org.in.

  • Candidates then have to speed post the application form super scribing “Application for the post of (Name of the post) on the envelope to the following address " The Director, National Institute of Malaria and Research, sector- 8, Dwarika, New Delhi- 110077.

