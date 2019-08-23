ICMAI Result 2019: Institute of Cost Accountants of India likely to release June term exam results today, check at examicmai.org

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will likely to release the ICMAI Result 2019 for June examinations today. Candidates can check their results on the ICMAI's official website, icmai.in. According to NewX, the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the June results on August 23, 2019.

The online application for December 2019 examinations closed on August 9, 2019. Candidates may check the results by clicking on the links provided. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a statutory professional organisation and licensing body in India which certifies Cost and Management Accountants. The head office of the body is situated in Kolkata. ICMAI has four regional councils at Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. It also has important chapters in major cities in India as well as abroad.

Steps to ICMAI Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org

Step 2: On the home page, the result link would be activated once the results are declared, click on that

Step 3: The result page will open

Step 4: Enter the identification number and click on the ‘view result’

Step 5: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result for future reference.