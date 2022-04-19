ICCR invites applications from Israeli students for studying Indian culture

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) called upon Israeli students, interested in studying Dance, Music, Theatre, Performing Arts, Sculpture, Indian Languages and Indian Cuisine at Indian Universities/Institutes for the academic year 2022-2023.

Israeli students, who are willing to pursue these courses, can apply at the A2A scholarship portal http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/ . Registration and further information on the courses will be provided on the same link.

Students from the Middle Eastern country can apply for the courses by April 30, 2022.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, an autonomous organisation of the Government of India, was established on April 9, 1950 by the first Education minister Abul Kalam Azad in order to promote India’s cultural relations through cultural exchange with other countries and its people.

ALSO READ FPJ-Ed: Afghan students look up to ICCR for financial support

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:50 PM IST