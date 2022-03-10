ICAR IARI Result 2022 Answer key out on official website iari.res.in

Indian Agricultural Research Institute, ICAR has declared the result for IARI 2022 and released answer keys for the Technician (T-1) exam.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and raise objections to the provisional answer key on the official website-- iari.res.in.

The deadline to raise objections against ICAR IARI answer key 2022 is March 13, 2022 up to 11:45 pm.

Candidates are required to login to the applicant's login portal using their login credentials to access the answer key. ICAR will issue the final answer key after considering the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional key. ICAR IARI 2022 technician recruitment exam results would be released soon on the official website.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:13 PM IST