ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2019 to be declared today; check at ntaicar.nic.in

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admissions or ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 would be released today. National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the ICAR UG, PG results on July 17. Students can check their results on the NTA's official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

ICAR 2019 AIEAA entrance examination was conducted on July 1, 2019. The examination was conducted in 796 centers across the country. 236931 candidates appeared for AIEEA UG whereas 31486 candidates appeared for AIEEA PG and 8374 candidates appeared for AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS). The NTA ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2019 was released on July 9.

AIEEA examination is conducted by ICAR for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in 75 agricultural universities in the country. The ICAR AU system consists of 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs) having Faculty of Agriculture (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati, and Nagaland University).

Steps to download ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA ICAR i.e. ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'result' on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future need.