ICAI CA November 2019 admit card released, check at icaiexam.icai.org

The admit cards for the ICAI CA November exam have been released on the official website https://icaiexam.icai.org/. CA foundation, IPCC, Intermediate and Final exams are been conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from ICAI's official website.

If any candidate fails to carry his/her admit card to the examination center, he/she will not be allowed to appear the examination. Hence it is mandatory for the candidates to download the admit card as soon as possible. Note that the details mentioned on the admit card and government-issued ID card should be the same.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

Step 2: Login with your registration number and password

Step 3: Click on ICAI admit card

Step 4: Download ICAI admit card and save it for future reference.

According to the NDTV report, there were rumours on social media saying that the CA exams will be held in December instead of November. But, later ICAI clarified that there is no change in schedule, the examination would be held in November 2019. "It has been brought to our notice that certain announcement is being circulated in social media that the CA Exams will be held in December instead of November 2019," the statement said.