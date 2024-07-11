 ICAI CA May Inter, Final Result 2024 To Be Out By 11 AM; Check Details Here!
ICAI CA May Inter, Final Result 2024 To Be Out By 11 AM; Check Details Here!

ICAI CA May Inter, Final Result 2024 To Be Out By 11 AM; Check Details Here!

To pass the exam, students needed to receive an aggregate score of 50% and a minimum of 40% in each component, according to the ICAI CA Inter and Final passing marks.

Updated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
ICAI CA May Inter, Final Result 2024 To Be Out By 11 AM; Check Details Here!

The Intermediate and Final Chartered Accountants (CA) 2024 results will be released today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Through the official website, icai.nic.in, candidates who took the May 2024 ICAI CA Final and Inter test can download their results.

According to CCM Member Dheeraj Khandelwal, the results will be announced by 11 am.

To pass the exam, students needed to receive an aggregate score of 50% and a minimum of 40% in each component, according to the ICAI CA Inter and Final passing marks.

How to check?

The ICAI advised that in order to view their scores, they would need to enter their registration number and roll number into the CA result page.

-Visit icai.org, the organization's official website.
-Click the "ICAI CA Result 2024" link on the home page after the link is enabled.
-Click submit after entering your login information (registration and roll numbers) on the new page that appears.
-The screen will display the ICAI CA 2024 result.
-Save and download.

ICAI CA 2024: May Session

Group 1 took the ICAI CA Intermediate examinations on May 3, 5, and 9 of this year, and Group 2 took the exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. Furthermore, May 2, 4, and 8 of 2024 were designated for the CA Final Group 1 tests, and May 10, 14, and 16 of the same year were set aside for the Group 2 exams. On May 14 and 16, this year, the International Taxation -Assessment Exam was held.

