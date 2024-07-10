ICAI CA May 2024 Results To Be Announced Tomorrow For Final & Inter Exam | ICAI Official

The ICAI CA May Intermediate and ICAI CA May Final Result Dates have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The ICAI will release the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations by Thursday, July 11, 2024, according to the official website.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released an official notice regarding the same. The notice read, “the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

How to check?

A student needs to submit his registration number and roll number in order to view the ICAI CA Inter Result and ICAI CA Final Result 2024.

-Go to icai.nic.in.

-Choose the appropriate link for the CA Inter or CA Final May exam results.

-Log in and submit using your credentials.

-Examine the outcome.

-Download and save the outcome page for later use.

ICAI CA 2024 May Exam



On May 3, 5, and 9, the CA Inter group 1 exams were held. On May 11, 15, and 17, 2024, the group 2 exams were held. Exams for group 1 of the CA Final were held on May 2, 4, and 8, and exams for group 2 were held on May 10, 14, and 16. On May 14 and 16, the International Taxation - Assessment Test was held.