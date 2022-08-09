ICAI CA Foundation Result tomorrow; Know more here | Photot credits: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA foundation result likely tomorrow, August 10. Candidates who took the foundation exam can check the ICAI result on the official website of the institute -- icai.nic.in. The CA Foundation exam was held in June 2022.

To access ICAI CA foundation result, candidates will have to login at the official website -- icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” a statement on the ICAI website read.

It further added: “..for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.”

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result

Visit icai.nic.in Select the result link mentioned on the homepage Enter and submit your credentials. Scorecard will appear on your screen. Download the scorecard for future use.