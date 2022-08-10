ICAI CA Foundation result June 2022 out at icai.nic.in, here's how to check

Photot credits: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA foundation result today, August 10. Candidates who took the foundation exam can check the ICAI result on the official website of the institute -- icai.nic.in. The CA Foundation exam was held in June 2022.

To access ICAI CA foundation result, candidates will have to login at the official website -- icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result

Visit icai.nic.in Select the result link mentioned on the homepage Enter and submit your credentials. Scorecard will appear on your screen. Download the scorecard for future use.

List of websites where you can check result:

After passing the CA Foundation exam, candidates can submit the CA Intermediate exam application. The exam form window begin today . The exam registration form must be submitted by August 31, 2022. The exam registration form may be submitted until September 7, 2022, with a late fee. CA Exams for November 2022 will be given between November 1 and November 17, 2022. CA foundation exam may be conducted in December 2022.

