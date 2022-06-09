ICAI CA Foundation 2022 admit card out, know how to download at icaiexam.icai.org

The admit cards for the CA Foundation 2022 exam has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who have registered for the exam can access their admit cards by going to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

The exams will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022, according to the official notification.

Here's how to download admit card:

1) Go to the official website — icaiexam.icai.org

2) Select the link that reads ‘CA Foundation admit card 2022’

3) Fill in the required details such as user id and password.

4) Click on ‘submit’ and the CA Foundation admit card will be displayed.

5) Download for future use.

Candidates must carry a document with them to the exam centre for verification.

According to the official website, the CA Foundation exam 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for paper I and paper II. The examination for papers III and IV will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 4 p.m. Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. They will not, however, be permitted to write their responses during the extra 15 minutes.